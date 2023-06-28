THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it hopes to sign a consulting contract by the third quarter for a feasibility study on rehabilitating the bus system along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA).

“Dapat matapos na ’yan kaagad. Mabilis na ’yan, pagpipilian na lang, siguro bago matapos ang third quarter (This needs to be done soon. It’s a simple matter of selecting a contractor, maybe by the third quarter),” Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista told reporters on Monday.

On May 26, the DoTr and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center received a total of four submissions from consulting firms for two projects.

According to the PPP Center, the proposals include the technical and financial proposals for project preparation for the Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake Ferry Project and the NCR EDSA Busway Project.

Once awarded, the consulting services for these projects include the preparation of pre-feasibility, feasibility, and assistance to the DoTr in securing government approvals.

“Tinutulungan kami ng PPP Center sa feasibility study nito (We are receiving help from the PPP Center on the feasibility study),” Mr. Bautista said.

On April 5, the PPP Center and the DoTr signed a Technical Assistance Agreement for the provision of Project Preparation and Transaction Advisory Services for the two projects.

The NCR EDSA Busway Project involves the financing, design, construction, procurement of low-carbon buses, route planning, and operations and maintenance of the busway. — Justine Irish D. Tabile