ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) and DMCI Homes topped off the first building of Sonora Garden Residences in Las Piñas, from which the companies expect P5.55 billion in sales.

“We expect to generate more interest from homebuyers as the property and the resort-style amenities are completed,” DMCI Homes Vice-President for Project Development Dennis Yap said in a press release.

The construction work in the building shifted to masonry and finishing last month in preparation for the scheduled turnover next year.

“As of November, finishing work is already being done on the lap pool, leisure pool, kiddie pool, basketball court, game, play area among other amenities,” Mr. Yap said.

The 40-storey building called Cadence is set to be turned over on June 24. It will offer 867 units of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units which have a price range of P4.18 million to P10.30 million.

It is the first building to be completed under the joint venture between RLC and DMCI Homes. Up to 45% of the units have already been sold during the initial launch.

“It’s a great partnership between two of the biggest real estate companies in the country, DMCI Homes and RLC.” RLC Residences Vice-President and Business Unit General Manager Chad Sotelo said.

Mr. Sotelo said that the south metro — Las Piñas, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, Cavite and Laguna — remains a high-growth area and a favored living destination.

“We’re taking advantage of that moment where development in the south is going to pick up,” Mr. Sotelo said.

“If you look at these places, hospitals, hotels, and malls are popping up, and there’s a lot of redevelopments that’s been happening. So, in the next five to 10 years, this area is going to be very different,” he added.

The Sonora Garden Residences has 14,492 square meters of land area which will consist of high-rise and mid-rise condominiums. Cadence is the first of the three buildings with the other two named Liran and Stellan. — Justine Irish D. Tabile