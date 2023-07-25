PHILIPPINE AIRLINES, Cebu Pacific, and AirAsia Philippines will no longer require the wearing of face masks on board domestic flights, the local carriers said on Monday.

The move comes as the government lifted the mask mandate and other coronavirus protocols.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines welcomed the lifting, saying it will give passengers flexibility of choice.

“This is a significant sign of the normalization of air travel and proof that the Philippines is open for business and tourism,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“We assure that despite the removal of existing coronavirus protocols, we will continue to observe safety procedures such as disinfection of aircraft surfaces after every flight and the use of High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters and an advanced air flow system inside the aircraft cabin to help mitigate any potential health risks,” it added.

Meanwhile, AirAsia said its move to lift the face mask policy is aligned with the government’s decision to lift the state of public health emergency under Presidential Proclamation 297 and the Department of Transportation’s Order 2023-017.

“Although it is no longer a policy, guests, and crew may still opt to wear face masks whenever they deem necessary. However, we also want to reiterate that our aircraft are equipped with HEPA filters which filter and block 99.97% of airborne particles including known bacteria and viruses,” AirAsia Country Head for Communications and Public Affairs Steve F. Dailisan said.

Mr. Dailisan added that the airline will continue with its deep cleaning and aircraft sanitation after every flight.

“This way, guests will have peace of mind and confidence as air travel returns to normalcy,” he said.

AirAsia and Philippine Airlines said the relaxed rules apply only for domestic flights as the wearing of face masks for international destinations are still subject to existing health protocols in the country of destination.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific advised its passengers to continue practicing minimum health standards despite lifting the face mask requirement on board.

“Passengers are advised to continue practicing minimum health standards such as washing of hands, disinfecting, and physical distancing, when necessary,” Cebu Pacific said.

“Passengers are also encouraged to check in online to maintain contactless flight procedures and avoid queuing in the airport check-in counters. Go straight to the gate or proceed to our self-bag tag kiosks before dropping bags off,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile