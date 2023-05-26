BUDGET CARRIER AirAsia Philippines is expecting a strong revival in the third quarter in line with new flights and increased flight frequency.

“AirAsia Philippines is poised to sustain its recovery towards the third quarter and the rest of 2023,” AirAsia Communications and Public Affairs Country Head Steve F. Dailisan said in a statement.

“We are witnessing a return to our pre-pandemic levels, and we intend to capitalize on this by significantly increasing our flights to both new and established destinations,” Mr. Dailisan said.

In the third quarter, AirAsia will be launching new international routes including flights to Busan, Fukuoka, Narita, Shenzhen, and Shanghai.

The airline is also building up Cebu as its alternative hub for travelers from Japan and South Korea, aside from local travelers who regularly fly from Mactan-Cebu International Airport to AirAsia destinations in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Exciting destinations Cebuanos should watch out for include Narita, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Fukuoka, and Shanghai,” AirAsia said.

Aside from this, AirAsia will also be mounting fly-thru flights to Maldives via Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for travels from June 6 to Dec. 14.

By the middle of the third quarter, AirAsia will be increasing the flight frequency of its existing domestic and international routes as some of its aircraft are poised to return.

“This improvement will allow passengers greater flexibility in planning their trips and ensure more convenient connections,” the airline said.

AirAsia expects the expansion of its international network and increased flight frequencies will help in reinvigorating the travel industry and contribute to the revival of tourism and economic growth.

“The airline’s commitment to implementing stringent health and safety protocols, in line with global standards, remains unwavering, ensuring a safe and enjoyable journey for all passengers,” the low-cost carrier said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile