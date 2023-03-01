LISTED fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. and South Korea’s KT Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that aims to support digital transformation in the Philippines.

“This potential partnership with KT will allow us to co-innovate and deliver advanced technologies suited for the needs of Philippine businesses, especially small and medium enterprises,” Converge Co-Founder and President Maria Grace Y. Uy said in a statement.

In a press release, the company said that the signed MoU dated Feb. 27 will allow KT to extend digital tools and innovations to enterprises in the Philippines.

Also covered in the MoU is the plan of pursuing digital transformation solutions in the Philippines such as a cloud-based surveillance solution called Video Surveillance as a Service and transportation management technology Mobility as a Service.

“We are one with Converge in championing digital democracy to improve the lives of their customers and we hope that through this venture, we could contribute further to the advancement of other industries in the Philippines,” KT Chief Executive Officer Ku Hyeongmo said.

Meanwhile, Converge Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy said the company will continue to “co-innovate” with its partners to empower local industries.

“We are continuously working with global technology companies to provide augmented digital solutions that adapt to the requirements of our evolving business environment,” Mr. Uy said.

KT is a leading telecommunications provider in South Korea. It provides wired and wireless communication solutions and services for energy management, security and safety management, and financial technology, among others. — Justine Irish D. Tabile