VILLAR-LED Advanced Media Broadcasting System Inc. or ALLTV is set to expand its reach nationwide in the first quarter next year.

“Pinapalawak ko pa yung reach bago ako magbuild up ng content [at] ng mga artista (We are still widening our reach before we build up our content and artists),” ALLTV Owner Manny B. Villar, Jr. told reporters recently.

“We do not own the facilities, sa Channel 2 ‘yon (those are Channel 2’s). So, I have to build my own,” he added.

To expand its reach, Mr. Villar said the company is planning to buy a combination of new and used equipment. At present, the network is accessible to a few areas of Metro Manila.

“We want to expand it nationwide, otherwise huwag na lang,” Mr. Villar said.

Once they reach their target, Mr. Villar said it will start hiring more artists. ALLTV will also be setting up its own newsroom besides the partnership it recently inked with CNN.

Meanwhile, Mr. Villar said they will keep the mix of analog and digital television despite saying that analog is about to be phased out.

“Ang analog pa-phase out na yan, five to ten years na lang… Pero sa ngayon if you go digital lang walang masyadong makakapanood sayo, kailangan mo pa rin ng analog (Analog is about to be phased out in five to ten years. But right now, if you only go digital, there’s not so many who can watch the channel. So, we still need analog),” Mr. Villar said.

In terms of content, Mr. Villar said that they plan to show Korean dramas and old local movies.

ALLTV is under Prime Assets Ventures, Inc. led by businessman Manuel Paolo A. Villar and is the Villar group’s official entry into the broadcasting industry.

ALLTV is available on channel 2 on free-to-air TV and Planet Cable, channel 16 on digital, channel 35 on Cignal TV and Sky Cable, and broadcasted on local cable stations around the country. — Justine Irish D. Tabile