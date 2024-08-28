PHILIPPINE Sanjia Steel Corp., a manufacturer and distributor of steel products, has denied allegations that it manufactures substandard steel products.

“Philippine Sanjia Steel Corp. categorically denies accusations that it produces substandard and non-conforming steel products, including rebars,” the company said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

It said that the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute (PISI), a nongovernment organization, in a recent press release, cautioned consumers against substandard reinforced steel bars (rebars) allegedly found in 16 hardware stores in Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya.

“Among the producers of substandard rebars, the PISI press release identified the Philippine Sanjia Steel Corp. as one of them,” the company said.

The company said that its manufacturing plant is located in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

It also said that its products have passed Philippine national standards testing by the Bureau of Philippine Standards of the Department of Trade and Industry.

In a statement on Aug. 17, PISI said that 13 samples out of the 33 it bought from hardware stores last month failed to meet the minimum standard requirements for mass variation and elongation.

“It is possible that the samples PISI bought in the Luzon provinces that were found to be substandard do not belong, or were not manufactured by Philippine Sanjia,” Philippine Sanjia Steel said.

“While the samples may have the brand of Philippine Sanjia, the samples are certainly poor counterfeits of true or genuine products, if it is indeed true that they were tested and found to be substandard,” it added.

The company said it is willing to have its products tested again. — Justine Irish D. Tabile