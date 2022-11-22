GLOBE Telecom, Inc. announced on Monday that it had fired up more than 600 fiber WiFi hubs in the country as of the end of October.

The goal is “to address the growing need for connectivity nationwide as the economy opens up and mobility improves,” the Ayala-led telco said in an e-mailed statement.

The company recently launched its first prepaid community fiber in the National Capital Region; Luzon, including Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, and Laguna; Visayas, specifically in Cebu and Tacloban; and Mindanao, including Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Zamboanga.

“TMBayan Fiber, Globe’s pioneering prepaid fiber offer, reached this milestone just two months after the service was launched to reach more Filipinos in different parts of the country,” the company noted.

The WiFi hubs provide small stores and other community centers with fiber connectivity crucial for gaming, browsing, streaming, and creating content, according to the company.

Globe also said it is reaching out to more local retailers to expand its TMBayan fiber WiFi hubs.

This service provides Globe partners with “a new earning opportunity as many Filipinos are still working towards recovery from the worst of the pandemic,” said Janis Legaspi-Racpan, brand management head at Globe At Home.

“There is a segment of the market that is predominantly prepaid but is now in need of better speeds and more reliable connection that fiber can provide. As such, Globe continues to roll out prepaid fiber hubs to cater to the growing number of the digital Filipino.”

Globe’s attributable total comprehensive income for the third quarter reached P5.7 billion, up 16% from P4.9 billion in the same period a year ago, owing primarily to revenue growth in its corporate data and mobile services, as well as non-telco services.

Its third-quarter revenues, both service and non-service, grew 3% to P42.9 billion from P41.7 billion previously.

For the nine months that ended Sept. 30, Globe saw its attributable total comprehensive income increase 37% to P24.9 billion from P18.2 billion previously. Total revenues for the period went up 3% to P130.2 billion from P126.4 billion in 2021.

The growth was “led by corporate data and mobile services, supplemented by the sustained growth from non-telco services,” Globe said in a statement. — Arjay L. Balinbin