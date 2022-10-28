ABOITIZ group’s financial technology venture studio UBX announced on Thursday that it is leading a multi-sectoral initiative to drive digital transformation in government.

The goal is to help bring “essential and critical services” closer to Filipinos, UBX officials said during a forum in Pasig City, noting that the Philippines continues to face obstacles in achieving digital transformation, such as low digital adoption, lack of awareness, gaps in access, digital skills gap, and complex regulations.

“One of our core values and advocacies in UBX is to include everyone and even though we have come a long way towards a more inclusive Philippines, there is still much more to be done,” UBX President John Januszczak said.

The initiative is called Digital Transformation ng Pilipinas (#DigiPinas). It aims to work closely with relevant stakeholders towards the digital transformation of the Philippines.

“#DigiPinas is our response to the call for an accelerated digital transformation in government to help bring essential and critical services closer to Filipinos,” Mr. Januszczak said.

According to the company, #DigiPinas is composed of platforms and solutions providers, local chief executives, policymakers, national government agency representatives, members of the academe and people organizations.

“Members will champion digital transformation in government, supported by enabling laws, policies, and regulations, including Republic Act (RA) 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act; RA 8792 or the Electronic Commerce Act; Executive Order (EO) 170 or the Adoption of Digital Payments for Disbursements and Collections; and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ National Strategy for Financial Inclusion and Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap,” UBX said.

#DigiPinas will likewise help the government in developing technologies “that transform everyday experiences, particularly government services and transactions.” — Arjay L. Balinbin