GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. on Tuesday said it targets to install 235 new cell sites in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) by the end of 2022.

“So far, [Globe] has fired up 130 new cell sites and is currently upgrading the capacity of 175 4G (fourth-generation) towers,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Globe noted that it has also laid down 19,000 fiber-to-the-home lines out of the 25,376 year-end target.

The company aims to address “common government pain points for greater transparency and efficiency,” it said.

Such concerns, according to Globe, include the absence of an organized voice network, a centralized internet connection, a formal email system, and a standard service level and monitoring.

William Brian Arnaiz, Globe Business Operations Transformation manager for Visayas and Mindanao, said: “To rapidly innovate and deliver new value propositions, and keep pace with constant technologically-fueled change, organizations that are not digitally native need to embark on a journey of digital transformation.”

CONVERGE ICT

Meanwhile, Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. said it has expanded its fiber footprint to nearly 600,000 kilometers by end-September.

“This consists of its subsea, aerial, and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that covers the northernmost tip in Luzon to islands in Visayas and Mindanao,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

According to Converge Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy, the company continues its aggressive investments to expand its fiber footprint in more areas in the country.

The goal is “to ensure internet access to more Filipinos,” he noted. “Fulfilling our commitment to reach the unserved and underserved, we are continuously expanding and strengthening our fiber network to serve the strong demand for reliable and accessible internet.”

The company reported recently that it had laid out more than 600,000 fiber ports in Visayas and Mindanao as of end-July, which was twice of its previous 300,000 ports rolled out by the end of 2021. — Arjay L. Balinbin