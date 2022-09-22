UNIVERSAL Robina Corp. (URC) announced on Wednesday that it opened two more collection sites as part of its recycling initiative.

The news sites located in Sambat in Balayan, Batangas, and Nagasi in La Carlota, Negros Occidental are collecting used bottles and recyclable plastic waste.

URC said that around 281 kilos of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles were collected at its site in Sambat, while in Nagasi, more than 700 kilos of plastic waste were collected.

Some 1,300 pieces of PET bottles were collected at URC’s collection site in La Carlota.

URC’s recycling initiative is part of the company’s goal to achieve “plastic neutrality,” or to recover and repurpose the same amount of plastic it generated.

The company said it is also collecting plastic waste in Bagong Ilog, Pasig, and General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite in exchange for “environmental points,” which is a scheme for exchanging plastic waste for cash, or matching plastic weight for points.

URC said on its website that these environmental points can be used to redeem URC products.

Other URC collection sites are located in Robinsons Malls Galleria, Ermita, Las Pinas, Magnolia, and Starmills Pampanga, where collection booths are set up and being conducted in partnership with Robinsons Land Corp., which offers a drop-weigh-redeem scheme for clean and dry plastic waste. — Ashley Erika O. Jose