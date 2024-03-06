CEBU PACIFIC said it has received its second aircraft delivery for the year in line with its target to increase its network capacity, the budget carrier said on Tuesday.

“This aircraft delivery is consistent with our commitment to incorporating SAF in our operations,” Alex B. Reyes, chief strategy officer of Cebu Pacific, said in a statement.

The A330-NEO, or New Engine Option aircraft, is the first of the 12 Airbus NEO deliveries expected to arrive within the year.

The airline previously received its A320ce aircraft.

Airbus’ aircraft is said to have better fuel efficiency as it is the latest generation of Airbus planes considered the most compatible to use SAF. Currently, all Airbus aircraft are certified to operate with up to a 50% SAF blend.

“Using SAF is one of the steps we are taking towards reducing carbon emissions and advance our sustainability agenda in the aviation industry,” Mr. Reyes said.

Cebu Pacific aims to use SAF across its commercial network by 2030 as part of the company’s commitment to help the aviation sector achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The budget carrier is also aiming to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028.

To date, Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. — Ashley Erika O. Jose