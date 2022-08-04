MSPECTRUM, Inc. has energized solar facilities in five business centers of PLDT, Inc. in the Visayas.

“With sustainability at the core of our operations, we also make it possible for our partners to have a sustainable energy source,” said Patrick Henry T. Panlilio, chief operating officer of MSpectrum or Spectrum, in a press release.

The solar rooftop panels were installed in PLDT’s offices in La Paz, Iloilo; Mandaue City, Cebu; Cebu City; Roxas City, Capiz; and Bacolod City, Negros Occidental have a combined capacity of 431.21 kilowatt-peak (kWp).

These projects are expected to generate 591,550 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy per year which will save PLDT an estimated P2.2 million per year.

Following the solar facilities’ energization, PLDT is expected to reduce its carbon footprint by 421 metric tons. This translates to 845,000 trees planted over 20 years and 1,678,262 kilometers reduced in vehicle travel per year, Spectrum said.

The initiative to use solar power in PLDT’s business centers in the Visayas is part of the company’s decarbonization road map that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in 2030.

“Through Spectrum’s safe, reliable and end-to-end solar solutions, we empower customers to manage their electricity expenses at times when energy prices are volatile. Partnering with PLDT was an opportunity for us to enable the company to operate efficiently and sustainably and realize their goal to help preserve the environment,” Mr. Panlilio said.

Renewable energy firm Spectrum, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), provides tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behavior. It is backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.