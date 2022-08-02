AN INCREASE in average daily vehicle volume of up to 10% is expected on the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) when physical classes resume in November, according to Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC), a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC).

“With more vehicles expected to ply the 14-kilometer CAVITEX going to different schools and universities in Metro Manila, CIC foresees a 5-10% increase in daily average vehicle count versus current traffic,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Currently, an average of 150,000 motorists traverse the expressway every day.

“To help manage the increasing number of traffic that has now surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, CAVITEX had been activating counterflow lanes for Class 1 vehicles at Manila-bound (in front of Waste Transfer Facility and after Parañaque Toll Plaza) and Cavite-bound (in front of PITX and after Parañaque Toll Plaza) during rush hours of morning and afternoon, respectively and as needed,” the company said.

It said customers should avail of its free Easytrip RFID (radio frequency identification) to avoid long queues at cash lanes and for faster lane transactions.

“Expressway motorists can drop by CAVITEX Customer Service Centers (Manila- and Cavite-bound) and at other stations along the expressway for free RFID installation and reloading services,” CIC noted.

MPTC officially introduced in February its MPT DriveHub, a smartphone application that houses the company’s mobility solutions for customers.

The application allows motorists to manage their trips through its three key features: RFID, trip planning, and roadside assistance.

“Our MPT DriveHub app was developed to further elevate our customer experience, so we really encourage them to download it. The app not only allows them to monitor their balance and passages but also provides them with traffic updates that are useful in planning their trips. The app may also be used to connect with us for queries or emergency roadside assistance,” said CIC President and General Manager Raul L. Ignacio.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin