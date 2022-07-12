OPERATORS of three telehealth applications have agreed to consolidate their platforms into one superapp, which will be launched in the first quarter of 2023, Globe Telecom, Inc. said on Monday.

KonsultaMD, HealthNow, and AIDE will be combined into “one full-service health superapp, the new KonsultaMD,” Globe said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The goal is to create an integrated healthcare ecosystem, said Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo, president and chief executive officer of Ayala Corp.’s AC Health.

KonsultaMD, a teleconsultation app, is managed by Globe Capital Venture Holdings, Inc. (917Ventures), while HealthNow, which serves medicine deliveries, is a collaboration between 917Ventures and AC Health.

Homecare services provider AIDE was acquired in February by HealthNow.

“This combined digital team, supplemented by the network of services from AC Health, allows us all to be in a better position to provide much-needed access to quality healthcare services and medicines across the country, accelerating our goal of touching the lives of one in five Filipinos by 2030,” Mr. Borromeo said.

According to Globe, KonsultaMD currently has over 1 million members and a retail network of over 50,000 outlets.

“Over the past two years, HealthNow and AIDE have emerged as critical players in the AC Health ecosystem, growing its base to over one million registered users,” the telco said.

917Ventures’ Managing Director Vince Yamat said the group hopes to democratize health services.

“We have long experienced the challenges and difficulties of healthcare in the Philippines, and we intend to address those challenges,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin