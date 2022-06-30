A unit of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has partnered with a Korean company for a research and development project in the Philippines on how the use of clean energy technologies can drive sustainability.

Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corp. (Miescor) and Seochang Electric Communication Co. Ltd. will put up an on-grid hybrid power service through a research grant from the Korea Institute of Energy Technology Evaluation and Planning.

“We are honored to partner with Seochang and other Korean companies in this initiative as we all share a common goal of bolstering the use of clean energy,” said Miescor President and Chief Executive Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho in a media release on Wednesday.

The project will set up a 50-kilowatt peak solar photovoltaic (PV) system and a 300-kilowatt-hour energy storage system (ESS) that will serve a Gawad Kalinga community in Cavite. It is aimed to benefit about 200 households in Brgy. Hugo Perez, Trece Martires City.

It will power commonly used facilities such as street lights as well as the community’s multi-purpose hall and development center. It will also serve as a potential energy source for electric vehicles.

“This project does not only support One Meralco Group’s sustainability goals, but also, this project most importantly, contributes to a cleaner and more eco-friendly environment, provides electricity to the community, and creates livelihood opportunities,” Mr. Aperocho said.

Project construction is set for September for completion in November 2022. Before full operations in the third quarter of next year, a performance evaluation and maintenance system will be in place.

The groups involved in the project aim to develop a sustainable energy network by using and optimizing used electric vehicle (EV) batteries that are suitable for local electric distribution facilities. They will also find ways to provide clean and reliable electricity service to communities.

“We in Seochang, are happy that Miescor partnered with us in this undertaking as we have been looking for the most appropriate and sustainable project that we can be a part of in our Asian neighbors,” said Seochang President Alika Yoon.

“And this project in the Philippines is, in our opinion, the most deserving one,” the official said, adding that the group is looking forward to expanding further to other areas in the Philippines.

Based in South Korea’s Daegu, Seochang specializes in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and the construction of various ESSs. It has been supplying watt-hour meters to Meralco for more than 10 years.

Miescor offers engineering, procurement, and construction services across power infrastructure, renewable energy, electromechanical works, telecommunication infrastructure, and general construction projects.

Other South Korean entities PMGROW Corp., Korea Testing Laboratory, and Korea Energy Convergence Association are also supporting the project. — VVS