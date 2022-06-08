TOYOTA Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) has introduced the new Gazoo Racing Sport (GR-S) variant of its sub-compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) Toyota Rush.

TMP said in a statement distributed to the media late on Monday that the new GR-S variant will serve as the new top-of-the-line variant of the Toyota Rush, and is priced at P1.176 million. The new variant is already available in TMP’s 72 dealerships across the country.

According to TMP, the exterior of the Toyota Rush GR-S variant is styled with the official emblem and enhancements from the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) line. The model is fitted with a GR-branded front bumper spoiler, rear bumper spoiler, and side body moulding.

The car manufacturer added that the new variant of the Toyota Rush comes in three TGR-matching colors, namely: dark red mica metallic, black metallic 1, and white 2.

“The Toyota Rush has been a preferred SUV for young people seeking to fully live their active lifestyle with a car that can keep up with their desire to break away from the everyday,” TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Sherwin Chualim said.

“That is why it is very fitting that the Rush now comes with a GR-S variant that follows TGR’s philosophy of pushing the limits for better. For our customers, this means added thrill, excitement, and style in their everyday drives,” he added.

The Toyota Rush is powered by a gasoline engine with 4-speed automatic transmission. The features inside the vehicle include a smart entry functionality and a 7-inch display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and an 8-speaker audio system.

The vehicle is also equipped with standard safety and security functions such as anti-lock brake system, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control, Toyota vehicle security system, a built-in camera, and back sonar. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave