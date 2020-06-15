Comfort during uncertain times

Eden Celebrates National Cheese Day by Sharing with the Community

Three months into what can only be described as the most unprecedented event in this lifetime, how are you doing? This is a trying time for everyone, regardless of where you are. One way we can all get through this together is by savoring the special moments that come our way, with the people who matter most – our families and loved ones.

On the internet-proclaimed National Cheese Day on June 4, it’s only fitting that the country’s favorite Eden cheese marks the special day by providing ways for families to make ordinary moments more special and give comfort during these uncertain times.

Giving comfort and deliciousness to Filipino families is what Eden cheese has been doing for the past four decades. Currently, comfort and nourishment are what people need most, things which Eden cheese is ready to provide. “Our purpose is to nurture family connections with every savor-worthy meal,” shares Eden Cheese Brand Manager Kristen Mendoza. “Despite the uncertainty of our current situation, we can still make the most out of our time at home. No family moment is too ordinary to share. We can cherish togetherness and bond over home-cooked dishes which are made more delicious with Eden Cheese.”

Celebrating National Cheese Day with 2,000 Families

With all the challenges in the world today, it’s good to take a break to celebrate the deliciousness and comfort that cheese can bring our meals and snacks. Eden cheese, together with partner Rise Against Hunger, thought to celebrate the role that cheese plays in our lives and kitchens by sharing snack products with the latter’s adopted community.

“We wanted to show our support to the families of Rise Against Hunger’s community in Calauan, Laguna by celebrating National Cheese Day. We provided Eden family packs to 2,000 vulnerable families. We hope the enjoyable meals they can make together as a family and with Eden cheese, brings them some comfort during these uncertain times,” shares Mendoza. Families also received other snack products from the brand’s maker, Mondelez Philippines.

Mondelez Philippines has been sharing its snack products to health front liners and communities in danger of facing hunger since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. Their contribution has amounted to some P14 million worth of products distributed by partners like Rise Against Hunger and more than 40 other organizations and individuals nationwide. The Eden Cheese packs shared with families is one of the ways the Company aims to show that as a nation, we are #StrongerTogether.

“It’s so important to keep extending support to communities and families at this difficult time,” adds Jomar Fleras, Executive Director of Rise Against Hunger. “This crisis has impacted everyone, and more so the families who have little. We thank Eden Cheese for providing comfort to the families, so that at home they can experience small moments of delight as we endeavor to get through this crisis as one nation.”









