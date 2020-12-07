Cold storage facilities to be built in Pampanga, Batangas, Davao

FOUR COLD storage warehouses worth P280 million are set to be established in three provinces, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The DA, through the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), will build the facilities in Magalang, Pampanga; Tanauan and San Jose, Batangas; and Malagos, Davao del Sur.

Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar said the facilities will aid in the recovery of the hog and poultry industries which were affected by the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic and the African Swine Fever outbreak.

“Efficient management and delivery of food crops, fruits and vegetables, fishery, livestock and poultry products are imperative and critical, in response to the country’s food security requirements,” Mr. Dar said.

Mr. Dar said the four cold storage facilities will also come with meat cutting facilities and are expected to expand the country’s ability to produce mechanically deboned meat, which the food processing sector depends on for raw material.

Advertisement

“NMIS will partner with hog farmers and poultry raisers, industry stakeholders, respective local government units, and the academe in Pampanga, Batangas, and Davao to put up, operate and maintain the cold storage and meat-cutting facilities,” Mr. Dar said.

NMIS Executive Director Reildrin G. Morales said negotiations with stakeholders are still ongoing.

“Once established, the facilities will provide services to meat processing industries, serve as an avenue for research and learning, and help enhance the conduct of the government’s meat industry regulatory functions,” Mr. Morales said.

Funds to build the facilities will come from the DA’s P24-billion supplemental budget as authorized by Republic Act No. 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan II). — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave