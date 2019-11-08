Christmas product prices steady, DTI says

THE prices of 134 products that many Filipinos consume during the Christmas holidays have remained stable, the Trade department said on Friday.

In a statement, the agency said prices of so-called Noche Buena products have steadied, while the prices of six products have gone down this year.

These products include keso de bola, cheese, sandwich spread, mayonnaise, pasta spaghetti, elbow and salad macaroni, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce and creamer products.

The agency issued the statement after reports that prices of at least 92 products have increased.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said prices of brands for mass-based markets “do not usually change.” “This is due to their fear of competition and the probability of losing market share in a price sensitive segment,” he said in the statement.

“I advise consumers to choose the products they find value for themselves and their family,” Mr. Lopez said. “It is advised to do the Christmas grocery shopping early and avoid the holiday rush.” — Arjay L. Balinbin