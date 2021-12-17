Thanks to the McDelivery Share to Many feature, you can share the light this holiday season by staying virtually connected with loved ones.

Friends and family that eat together, stay together! Although big, chaotic, and fun face-to-face gatherings are put on hold, McDonald’s found a way to brighten up the festivities even when celebrated apart.

With the McDelivery Share to Many, you can bond with friends and family over your McDonald’s favorites in the comfort and safety of your homes and despite being miles apart. This feature, exclusively available in the McDelivery App, can simultaneously deliver favorite McDo meals in multiple locations!

Whether you want to send your virtual guests individual menu items, Happy Meal orders for the little ones, or even food bundles via Holiday Group offers for a big feast, the McDelivery Share to Many feature will make sure the meals will arrive at everyone’s houses safe and ready to be devoured!

Celebrate and share the holiday cheer with family, friends, and colleagues by sharing and sending their favorite McDo meals via the McDelivery Share to Many! Head on over to the McDelivery website or download the App now through the App Store or Google Play, and make sure to follow McDonald’s on Facebook for more McDo announcements.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

