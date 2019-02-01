BY THE NUMBERS: Overseas Filipino workers

HIGHLIGHTS:

● Females account for 53.7% or 1.26 million of the total OFWs, higher than males (at 46.3%), according to a survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority between April and September 2017.

● 59% or 740 thousand of which were engaged in elementary occupations that include domestic, hotel and office cleaners and helpers.

● Service and sales workers comprise the second largest group of female OFWs with 20% share, numbering 250 thousand.

● 9% or 113 thousand are working professionals while Filipinas with managerial positions abroad are estimated at 11 thousand, with 0.9% share. — Jochebed B. Gonzales and Lourdes O. Pillar