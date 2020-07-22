BW One-on-One with Manuel V. Pangilinan

With the country slowly stepping into the ‘new normal’ while it continues to fight COVID-19, the business community is called to collectively navigate the road to recovery and adapt further towards resiliency against future crises.

What are the opportunities for growth in the time of COVID-19? How are emerging concerns on information security and high-speed internet being addressed as digitalization becomes imperative?

Join Manuel “Manny” V Pangilinan, chairman of the MVP Group of Companies, as he zeroes in on specific fields where his group sees opportunities to grow while addressing development gaps laid bare by the current health and economic crisis in this BusinessWorld One-on-One exclusive online interview which premiered on July 22 on BusinessWorld’s and The Philippine STAR’s Facebook pages.









