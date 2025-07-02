FAST LOGISTICS GROUP seeks to set up the first logistics support kiosk in Nueva Vizcaya to aid farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in northern Luzon.

The kiosk, the first of its kind in the Cagayan Valley region, would be built inside the OTOP Store in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya, the company said in a statement at the weekend.

It was formalized through a memorandum of partnership agreement signed last week by FAST Chief Executive Officer for Logistics Manuel L. Onrejas, Jr. and provincial officials.

“The initiative aims to ease transport bottlenecks and help agricultural producers and MSMEs reach bigger markets by providing a full suite of logistics solutions — including transport, warehousing, cross-docking, last-mile delivery — along with direct linkages to institutional buyers in urban centers,” FAST said.

The kiosk will serve as a drop-off and consolidation point for MSME products from Aritao to surrounding areas. FAST will help transport these products to key markets like Metro Manila.

The Trade department supports about 3,000 MSMEs in the province.

“Our partnership with FAST Logistics opens new opportunities for MSMEs in Aritao and nearby towns to grow and reach bigger markets,” Aritao Municipal Mayor Remelina Peros-Galam said in the statement.

The initiative will also help transport farm products from the province, which is the “Ginger Capital of the Philippines” and “Citrus Capital of Luzon.”

Many of its local farmers grapple with logistical barriers that cut their profitability and lead to food wastage.

“Logistics should be an enabler, not a barrier, so we are making it easier for fresh produce to reach institutional buyers and larger markets,” Mr. Onrejas said.

FAST added that it is exploring ways to support the Aritao Cold Storage Facility and the Aritao Agricultural Trading Post. It is also looking to provide locals with logistics training and employment opportunities.

“We will continue to work with our partners to help build a more resilient food supply chain,” Mr. Onrejas said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz