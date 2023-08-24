Emerging entrepreneurs expanding their businesses in big cities continue to benefit from fulfillment services centers, according to an industry player.

“In the dynamic landscape of small business ownership, the demands of daily operations such as storing, picking, packing, and logistics coordination can be overwhelming — leading emerging entrepreneurs to lose focus on the bigger picture of furthering their ventures,” FullFill (We Empower Ecommerce Solutions, Inc.), a Pasig City-based fulfillment support hub, said in a press release on Thursday.

According to Straits Research, companies without sufficient internal warehouse space for efficient inventory management and those unwilling to allocate extra resources for shipping will find that a fulfillment center offers an optimal solution.

“The rise of e-commerce worldwide and the subsequent increase in people shopping online due to this trend, particularly in developing economies, is driving the demand for e-commerce fulfillment services,” the research firm said in a statement.

FullFill, which supports the operations of small businesses based in Manila and various parts of the country, said that the fulfillment services sector helps boost growth and create stability among entrepreneurs who aim to professionalize and scale their ventures.

The company currently provides fulfillment services and micro-warehousing support for home-based entrepreneurs.

“The concept was curated to help entrepreneurs who want to expand their business in Manila but don’t have the capacity to set up a new team,” FullFill said.

The company noted that it has started offering temperature-controlled shelf spaces that can maintain a temperature of approximately 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. This expansion caters to a broader range of temperature-sensitive products such as vitamins, health supplements, skin care, and more.

According to an analysis report by Grand View Research, the size of the worldwide market for e-commerce fulfillment services was assessed at $97.33 billion in 2022. The report forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030. — Arjay L. Balinbin