STARTUP Magwayen Organics, Inc. is expanding the distribution of its reef-safe sunscreen brand, MAGWAI, in response to worsening coral bleaching in Philippine waters.

“We aim to expand our distribution to even more tourist destinations in the Philippines and then hopefully also have a start in other [Southeast Asian] markets,” Czar Carbonel, chief executive officer and co-founder of Mag-wayen, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

Available in El Nido, Coron, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Siargao, Batangas and Puerto Galera, MAGWAI is sold in about 100 retailers nationwide, including at souvenir shops, dive centers, surf stores and resort gift shops.

“Our plan is more like increasing the product distribution in each area,” Ms. Carbonel said.

The Philippines has one of the world’s biggest coral reef systems, covering about 27,000 square kilometers, according to government data.

In April, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and International Coral Reef Initiative said 84% of the world’s coral reefs — including those in the Philippines — have experienced bleaching-level heat stress.

While rising sea temperatures are a major cause of coral bleaching, Ms. Carbonel said harmful chemicals in common sunscreens also contribute significantly. These include oxybenzone, butylparaben, octinoxate, and 4-methylbenzylidene camphor.

“If there are toxic chemicals, the corals become very stressed, so they kind of like expel the algae,” she said. “That starts the coral bleaching. That’s why when you look at dying corals, they’re actually white.”

She cited a report from the Coral Reef Alliance that found even a single drop of these chemicals in an Olympic-sized swimming pool — just 62 parts per trillion — is enough to harm corals.

MAGWAI’s formulation adheres to strict safety standards set by the European Chemicals Agency, Environmental Working Group and the regulatory frameworks of countries like Palau and Thailand.

“We have our chemist formulators ensuring and reviewing each and every ingredient,” Ms. Carbonel said. “They have guidelines that set the standard for safety and sustainability.”

“Hopefully, it will domino to ecotourism and create awareness and education so that we can have healthier oceans,” she said.

Magwayen reported P14 million in net sales last year and aims to hit P20 million this year. — Almira Louise S. Martinez