Philippine companies should prioritize cloud adoption and implement robust data security controls to maximize the benefits of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), according to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“For most organizations, the easiest way for them to be able to take advantage of GenAI is going to be through cloud services,” Bryce Boland, Amazon Web Services head of security solution architecture for the Asia-Pacific re-gion and Japan, told a virtual news briefing on Tuesday.

GenAI applications, like any other software, require a secure architecture, he pointed out.

“Whenever you’re building a generative AI application… there’s going to be web services, there’s going to be databases and so on,” he said. “They will need to be designed and architected to have the right security controls in place.”

Only 6% of organizations in the Philippines have “mature” cybersecurity systems that could handle external threats, according to Cisco Systems, Inc.

To address vulnerabilities, Amazon Web Services offers Amazon Inspector, which was recently expanded to include code security features.

“Customers can use Amazon Inspector Code Security to implement checks on their code to make sure that it doesn’t have vulnerabilities that could be exploited to then deploy ransomware to their company or their customers,” he said.

He also cited IAM Identity Center, which allows organizations to manage and restrict access to sensitive resources, as well as AWS Shield’s Network Security Director, a tool that enhances visibility on cloud networks and recom-mends remediation steps for missed security measures.

Amazon Web Services offers more than 200 on-demand cloud services globally, including computing, storage, databases, AI, machine learning and internet of things (IoT) infrastructure. The platform operates across key markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Americas, Europe and South Africa.

“We recognize that the AWS infrastructure is critical to many countries’ commercial and public sector operations,” Mr. Boland said, adding that the company is built to comply with 143 security standards globally.

He also noted that the company regularly undergoes security audits to ensure compliance and maintain infrastructure resiliency.

“[Customers] want to be able to manage their security to be able to respond faster, and so we are using generative AI in our internal tooling to help us respond more rapidly to changes in the security landscape,” he added.

As of 2024, Amazon Web Services held about 30% of the global cloud infrastructure market, according to software firm HP Insights. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz