BUSINESSWORLD INSIGHTS: Enabling LGUs in the New Normal through Digital Payments Acceptance

How can LGUs easily embrace digital payments? How can they benefit from this?

Watch the first session of BusinessWorld Insights: A Three-part Online Forum Series presented by PayMaya and the USAID E-PESO Project with the theme, “Enabling LGUs in the New Normal through Digital Payments Acceptance”.

This online event is supported by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Anti-Red Tape Authority, Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) and the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).









