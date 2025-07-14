MEGAWORLD CORP. is expanding the retail area of its Lucky Chinatown mall in Binondo, Manila, with the addition of new commercial spaces under the Imperial Wing development.

Lucky Chinatown is expanding with the new Imperial Wing development, which adds three levels of new retail spaces, bringing the mall’s total gross leasable area to 36,000 square meters (sq.m.), Megaworld said in an e-mail statement over the weekend.

Imperial Wing is linked to the main mall through the Chinatown Walk on the ground floor and two air-conditioned walkways on the second and third levels. It also has direct access to the Chinatown Museum and is located behind the Lucky Chinatown Hotel.

Megaworld said the Imperial Wing features new establishments such as Japanese furniture and home accessories brand Nitori, Chinese lifestyle retailer KKV, Robinsons Supermarket, and Chinese multinational fastfood chain Mixue.

Other food establishments set to open include Hen Ho Hotpot, Xibei Ramen, Nono’s, Mesa, llaollao, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

“The expansion of Lucky Chinatown through the Imperial Wing reflects our continued commitment to elevating the lifestyle experience on this side of Manila. We are curating a diverse and dynamic tenant mix that responds to the evolving needs and preferences of the market, as we strengthen our role as a vibrant community hub,” Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Head Graham Coates said.

In June, Megaworld began the P2.5-billion redevelopment of its 18.5-hectare Eastwood City township. The redevelopment includes upgrades to the township’s various commercial areas and lifestyle malls, including Eastwood Citywalk, Eastwood Mall, and the Eastwood Mall Open Park.

Shares of Megaworld were last traded on July 11, up by 1.48% or three centavos to P2.06 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave