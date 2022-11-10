MANILA – The Philippine economy expanded 7.6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 2.9% compared with the 0.1% contraction in the previous three month period.

Socioeconomic Planning Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said on Thursday the country was on track to meet this year’s 6.5% to 7.5% growth after the economy’s faster-than-expected growth in the third quarter. — Reuters