Bradley Beal’s 60 not enough as Wizards fall to Sixers

JOEL Embiid scored 38 points and hit all 13 of his free throws to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Washington Wizards 141-136 on Wednesday.

Seth Curry added 28 points to help offset a career-high 60 by Bradley Beal as the Sixers won their fifth in a row overall and their 20th straight at home. The Sixers have won seven of eight to open the season, and they sport the best record in the league.

Tobias Harris and Shake Milton contributed 19 apiece, Ben Simmons had 17 points and 12 assists, and Danny Green added 15 points.

Beal tied a franchise record of 60 set by Gilbert Arenas in 2006. Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds before leaving with an apparent wrist injury with 26 seconds left. Davis Bertans scored 17 points for the Wizards, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. — Reuters