Bike and plant for Sarangani Bay protected seascape 

More than 500 bikers from Soccsksargen Region took part in the recent bike and plant activity marking the 25th anniversary of the proclamation of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS). The bikers, representing various government agencies and private cycling groups, rode the 60-kilometer route from General Santos City and planted various species of mangrove propagules in mangrove forests in the coastal towns of Alabel, Malapatan and Glan in Sarangani province. The coastal road along the bay is being primed as a bike tourism destination in southern Mindanao because of its scenic and culturally rich highways. The event was spearheaded by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, through its Protected Area Management Office and Protected Area Management Board, to combine recreational sports and environmental education and action in Region 12.