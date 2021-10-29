The newest entrant to the Y series keeps your beauty in focus

Young and young-at-hearts can fill the humdrum of every day with picture-perfect moments as vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, continues to bank on its consumers’ demand to provide quality and stylish phones at an affordable price.

The vivo Y series, the brand’s best-selling product segment in the country, comes with the latest update with the upcoming release of the new vivo Y15 Series.

This hip and stylish smartphone gives a bang for the buck with its vibrant colorways and compelling features. At a budget-friendly price range of P5,000 to P7,500, users can have a reliable device to attend to their day-to-day tasks — from social media activities, gaming, online video calls, and other creative pursuits.

Beauty enlightened

Dimly-lit selfies? We don’t know her. The vivo Y15 Series integrates an 8MP Night Selfie camera. This feature ensures that all images taken are focused on the subject to capture an enlightened beauty against a bokeh or haloing backdrop. Additionally, it also comes with a Selfie Soft Light Band that supports photos taken in dark environments. This one provides a real-time preview of fill light effects and automatic adaptation, so users can be assured that they get the best lighting every time.

Beauty in power

Aside from its fashionable hardware design and modern camera features, the vivo Y15 Series also supports a user’s daily journey with its built-in powerful technology.

A single full charge of the Y15 Series can provide up to 18 hours of HD movie streaming or 7 hours of intensive game playing. With this, people can pursue their gaming or film-buff hobbies anytime, anywhere. It also has the groundbreaking 5V1A Reverse Charging technology. This feature means that the smartphone can also be used to charge other devices — doubling as a device of its own as well as a backup power bank.

With all these technologies fused in the new vivo Y15 Series, lovers of fun and creative pursuits can take advantage of a smartphone that enlightens beauty at a value-for-money price. Watch out for its upcoming release on vivo Philippines’ official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and www.vivoglobal.ph.

