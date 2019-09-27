The Business Continuity Managers Association of the Philippines (BCMAP) held their second Business Continuity Summit with the theme “Business As Usual” on September 10, 2019 at the Auditorium of SM MAAX in MOA Complex, Pasay City. The Summit was a premier learning event for Business Continuity Practitioners, Disaster Recovery Professionals, Security Officers and other related Professions from the various business sectors in the Philippines. Over 200 representatives from both the private and public sectors participated in the event. This year’s summit focused on the MSME segment.

The summit was graced by the presence of Mr. Hans T. Sy, Director of ARISE International, who has been at the forefront of private sector-led DRRM initiatives in the Philippines because of the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

The successful conference was brought about by the concerted efforts of BCMAP’s board of directors led by the association’s President, Mr. Ramil Cabodil.