GLOBE FINTECH Innovations, Inc. (Mynt), operator of GCash, eyes sustained growth as it works to expand access to financial services via its digital payments and lending products.

“Our growth momentum continues as digital finance becomes more embedded in daily life… We are doubling down on expanding financial access to the masses through everyday payments, fair lending, and inclusive wealth and insurance products,” Mynt President and Chief Executive Officer Martha M. Sazon said in a statement on Monday.

Mynt is a partnership between Globe Telecom, Inc., Ayala Corp., and digital payment, digitization, and financial technology provider Ant International.

The company said its core payments and lending businesses allowed it to deliver strong growth last year.

In 2025, Mynt’s attributable equity earnings to Globe reached P6.1 billion, marking a 64% increase and contributing around 22% of the Globe’s pre-tax income.

Globe said Mynt was a significant contributor to its earnings, describing the e-wallet giant as a cornerstone of its digital ecosystem.

Last year, G-Xchange, Inc., the operator of the GCash mobile wallet, expanded financial access through strategic partnerships, including those with the government that enabled online and QR-based payments across Metro Manila’s rail and bus systems.

The company also expanded its reach into underserved communities, GCash said, adding that 90% of its users come from lower socioeconomic segments, with 78% residing outside Metro Manila.

GCash also continues to strengthen its lending and wealth portfolio, the company said, citing its credit arm Fuse Financing, Inc.’s recent partnership with the Asian Development Bank for a P1.75-billion loan to boost micro, small, and medium enterprises’ credit access.

In 2025, Fuse Financing disbursed P362 billion worth of loans, up 65% year on year as the number of its unique borrowers reached 10.5 million, it said.

Juan Carlo C. Puno, Globe’s chief financial officer and treasurer, said Mynt will remain focused on growing its business amid the evolving macro and regulatory conditions before the anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of GCash.

“Mynt and its shareholders remain open to the various capital solutions including an IPO. There is no official decision that has been made regarding the timing,” he said in an online briefing on Monday.

For this year, the Philippine Stock Exchange expects four IPOs and to raise around P170 billion to P175 billion in capital. — Ashley Erika O. Jose