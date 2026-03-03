PLDT INC. said its fixed broadband unit PLDT Home is focusing on broadening its portfolio of digital home services and accelerating fiber prepaid offerings to reach a wider segment of Filipino households while maintaining capital discipline.

“The fixed broadband unit of PLDT is leaning more aggressively into digital services as households spend a larger share of time and wallet on streaming, smart-home tools, and gaming,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

PLDT Home also said it continues to see uptake in bundled plans. It noted that fiber prepaid is sustaining growth after emerging as a strategic response to a price-sensitive market and a key driver of subscriber expansion.

“PLDT Home expects the prepaid segment to deliver meaningful growth in 2026, supported by positive unit economics and returns aligned with business thresholds,” the company said.

As of end-2025, PLDT’s fiber network spanned 1.25 million kilometers across domestic and international routes.

PLDT Home logged P61 billion in service revenues, up 3% year on year, while fiber revenues rose 6% to P59.4 billion. Total fiber net subscribers reached 3.76 million.

PLDT’s attributable net income slipped 7.12% to P30.01 billion in 2025, as higher expenses and flat core earnings weighed on results. Telecommunications company core income — which excludes the impact of asset sales and losses from Maya Innovations Holdings — declined 3% to P33.93 billion from P35.14 billion in 2024.

Gross revenue in 2025 rose 1% to P218.39 billion from P216.83 billion the previous year.

At the local bourse, PLDT shares closed P26, or 1.86%, lower at P1,374 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose