CHINA BANKING Corp. (Chinabank) saw its consolidated net income grow by 10% year on year to P20.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025 amid the strong performance of its core businesses.

This translated to a return on equity of 15.3% and a return on assets of 1.6%, Chinabank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday.

Its financial statement was unavailable as of press time.

Chinabank said its core businesses posted “robust results” that boosted its revenues.

Net interest income grew by 15% year on year to P53.5 billion in the nine-month period.

This came as its interest income increased by 13% on the back of the continued growth in its earning assets. This offset the 9% rise in its interest expenses.

As a result, its net interest margin was at 4.6%.

Chinabank’s fee income reached P3.1 billion in the period, which it attributed to “steady growth in trust and bancassurance commissions.”

Meanwhile, the bank’s operating expenses jumped by 15% year on year to P25.2 billion amid its investments in manpower and technology.

Its cost-to-income ratio was at 45%.

Chinabank’s gross loans expanded by 14% year on year to P994 billion at end-September, backed by strong credit demand from both the corporate and consumer segments.

“Despite the rise in lending, NPL (nonperforming loan) ratio improved to 1.6%, reflecting the bank’s prudent stance,” it said.

The bank’s loan loss provisions were at P7 billion in the first nine months of the year, resulting in an NPL cover of 123%.

On the funding side, total deposits increased by 9% year on year to P1.4 trillion at end-September as checking and savings accounts grew by 12%.

Chinabank’s total assets grew by 8% year on year to P1.7 trillion as of September.

Total capital reached P184.4 billion, rising by 13% from the previous year.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.8%, while its common equity Tier 1 ratio was at 15%, both above regulatory requirements.

It has a consolidated network of 647 branches and 1,126 automated teller machines.

Chinabank’s shares declined by 55 centavos or 1.13% to close at P48.95 each on Thursday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy