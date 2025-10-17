Home Banking & Finance BPI net income hits P50.5 billion in first nine months as revenues...
BPI net income hits P50.5 billion in first nine months as revenues increase
BANK of the Philippine Islands’ (BPI) net income rise increased by 5.2% in the first nine months of the year as its revenue growth outpaced the rise in its expenses.
The Ayala-led bank’s net profit rose to P50.5 billion in the nine months ended September from P48 billion in the same period last year, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday.
Its financial statement was unavailable as of press time.
BPI’s revenues grew by 13.2% year on year to P142.3 billion in the period.
This, as its net interest income jumped by 16.2% to P109.1 billion as the bank’s average earning asset base expanded by 8.7%.
This caused its net interest margin to improve by 30 basis points (bps) to 4.6%, BPI said.
The bank’s non-interest income likewise went up by 4.2% to P33.3 billion, driven by earnings from its fee-based businesses like credit cards and wealth management, as well as higher trading income.
Meanwhile, operating expenses increased by 10.3% year on year to P65.5 billion in the nine-month period due to higher business volume-related expenses and manpower and technology costs.
Despite this, its cost-to-income ratio improved by 118 bps to 46% on strong revenue generation.
BPI’s gross loans expanded by 13.3% year on year to P2.4 trillion at end-September, backed by strong growth in its non-institutional loans.
Its nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio stood at 2.3%.
It set aside P11.8 billion for provisioning for an NPL cover of 96.5%.
On the funding side, total deposits with the bank were up by 7.7% to P2.7 trillion. BPI said P1.6 trillion of the total were current account, savings accounts (CASA) deposits for a CASA ratio of 61%.
The bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio was at 90.3%.
BPI’s total assets reached P3.5 trillion at end-September, up by 9.3% year on year. Total equity stood at P474.8 billion, rising by 9.6%.
Common equity Tier 1 ratio was at 14.9%, while its capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.8%.
BPI shares jumped by P1.10 or 1.03% to close at P108 apiece on Thursday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy