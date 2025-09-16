BANK of Commerce (BankCom) has fully replaced its legacy core infrastructure, upgrading its branch and automated teller machine (ATM) network to deliver improved services to its clients.

“These enhancements are a significant part of our digital transformation, as we continue to innovate to help ensure we’re delivering better banking experiences for our customers,” BankCom President and Chief Executive Officer Michelangelo R. Aguilar said in a statement on Monday.

The upgrade was supported by solutions from Infosys and IBM. BankCom said the system migration took only one weekend to complete.

This is expected to result in improvements in both in-person and online transactions, the bank said.

“Apart from bringing flexibility to our product and service offerings, we will also have the capability to deliver a more efficient, reliable, and secured banking experience for all,” Mr. Aguilar said.

BankCom has 140 branches and 272 ATMs.

Its net income rose by 53% year on year to P993.31 million in the second quarter. For the first half, its net earnings increased by 31% to P1.86 billion.

The bank’s shares declined by 18 centavos or 2.28% to close at P7.70 apiece on Monday. — A.M.C. Sy