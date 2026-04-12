THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said galunggong (round scad) landed at the Navotas Fish Port Complex nearly doubled in March with the onset of the harvest, which runs until July.

In a statement on Sunday, the DA said galunggong volume rose to 16,165.52 metric tons (MT) from 8,161.92 MT a year earlier.

The DA’s Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) said the galunggong stock was replenished after the closed season between November and January, with conditions also favorable for vessel deployment.

The PFDA said other environmental factors, including ocean changes associated with El Niño, may have influenced fish migration and catch rates.

Of the total, shortfin scad accounted for 9,731.68 MT, while bigeye scad reached 6,433.84 MT.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the figures reflect gains from long-term fisheries management, including the seasonal fishing bans.

“A decade of implementing the closed fishing season policy has contributed to the recovery of fish stocks, and we are now seeing the results in higher and more stable landings,” he said in the statement.

PFDA General Manager Glen A. Pangapalan noted the need for continued investment in cold storage, logistics, and post-harvest facilities to sustain supply and limit losses.

“Strengthening infrastructure will help minimize losses and ensure that increased landings translate into better-quality fish and improved returns for stakeholders,” he said in the statement. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel