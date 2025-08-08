DOMINION HOLDINGS, Inc. (DHI) saw its net income decline by 40.08% in the second quarter due to lower funds available for investment.

The company booked a net income of P35.13 million in the period, dropping from P58.62 million a year prior, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday.

This brought its net income for the first semester to P71.26 million, down by 47.01% from P134.484 million a year ago.

“The decline was mainly due to the reduction in investable funds following the declaration of P3.2 billion in cash dividends in May 2024, as well as a lower interest rate environment,” DHI said.

Return on average equity was at 4.32% at end-June, down from 5.66% in the same period last year.

“The company continues to reinvest earnings from its investments, resulting in growth in total assets, which increased to P3.4 billion as of June 2025 from P3.3 billion in June 2024,” DHI said.

“Stockholders’ equity also rose to P3.4 billion, up from P3.3 billion, reflecting the reinvestment of earnings back into the company. Total liabilities remained minimal at P10.8 million.”

DHI, formerly BDO Leasing and Finance, Inc., holds or owns real estate properties, securities or shares of stocks, and other assets of companies and engages in investment and business activities involving these assets.

The Securities and Exchange Commission in July 2022 approved DHI’s change of name and the shift in its purposes to that of a holding company from a leasing and financing company.

DHI shares rose by six centavos or 5.08% to close at P1.24 each on Thursday. — A.M.C. Sy