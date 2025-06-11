JOHN JANUSZCZAK is stepping down as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of UBX Philippines Corp. effective June 16.

Union Bank of the Philippines, Inc. (UnionBank) said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday that the UBX board has accepted Mr. Januszczak’s resignation. UBX is the financial technology (fintech) arm of UnionBank.

UBX Chief Commercial Officer Mario Domingo will serve as officer in charge “to ensure a smooth transition,” the bank said.

Mr. Januszczak has held UBX’s top post since the firm began operating in 2018.

“We appreciate and respect John’s decision to focus on personal priorities at this point in his life, and we wish him the best. We would like to thank John for his contributions and dedication to UBX during his leadership term,” UBX Board of Directors Chairman Jose Emmanuel U. Hilado said.

“Since its inception back in 2018, UBX has become a premier technology company delivering transformative digital solutions for enterprises and the government, with embedded finance as a core accelerator and differentiator,” UnionBank said. “UBX remains at the forefront of driving digital transformation given its comprehensive local financial expertise and global fintech capabilities through its affiliation with UnionBank and SBI Holdings of Japan.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante