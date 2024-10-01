LOCAL property management system Collo aims to streamline tenant tracking and billing collection using artificial intelligence (AI), reducing time and costs for managers and owners, according to its chief executive officer (CEO).

Around 80% of property owners in the country are still managing their properties manually, which means computing bills and transcribing tenant information in a spreadsheet platform, Jay C. Basco, CEO and cofounder of Collo, told BusinessWorld in a video interview on Sept. 20.

He said this method can be error-prone, time-consuming, and often requires a team, especially for larger property owners.

“Our vision is that those repetitive tasks should be digital so landlords, property owners, and property managers can focus on more important things, such as talking to tenants, gathering their feedback to improve the property, analyzing data to maximize occupancy and RoI [return of investment], and streamlining the business overall,” he said.

Collo handles more than 10,500 units from developments of MyTown, Aurora Residences, Citihub, Orange Suites, and Alabang Residences.

With Collo automating processes, property managers only need to review the bills before sending them out to tenants via e-mail, text, or the mobile application, Mr. Basco said.

“In our analytics, you can see how many vacancies there are, units to be available tomorrow, next week [or] next month. You can see right away how much more you need to do in terms of marketing or advertising effort,” he added.

On the other hand, tenants have access to rental details, issue reporting, and billing management on the ready-made app for Collo.

“For example, if you have a broken door, take a picture of it and send it. I’ll just send the picture via our mobile app. The property manager will then be alerted,” he said.

Collo aims to integrate 20,000 units into its platform this year. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante