ORIX METRO Leasing and Finance Corp. has partnered with CIBI Information, Inc. (CIBI) to use the credit bureau’s data for credit risk assessment and to develop its product offerings.

“This partnership with CIBI is a crucial step in enhancing our credit assessment capabilities and risk management practices. By leveraging CIBI’s deep database of credit information, we will be able to make more informed, data-driven decisions. With CIBI’s support, we are confident that we can further improve the quality and accessibility of our financial services, ORIX METRO President Angelo Z. Padua said in a statement on Thursday.

The partnership also aims to help promote financial inclusion as ORIX METRO will be able to provide financing to underserved customers that have limited credit history through CIBI’s credit data.

“By combining our credit insights with ORIX METRO’s financial services, we are confident that this collaboration will have a lasting positive impact on the market and drive more inclusive growth,” CIBI Sales Manager Joan K. Ramos said.

ORIX METRO expects reduced risks, more accurate financing terms, and quicker loan approvals through the use of CIBI’s data, it added.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with CIBI and look forward to seeing how data and insights will enable us to serve our clients better. This partnership will help us create more inclusive, transparent, and efficient financial services, which is critical for supporting businesses as they navigate today’s dynamic economic environment,” Mr. Padua said.

“At CIBI, our mission is to provide businesses with the tools they need to make informed financial decisions. We are proud to partner with ORIX METRO, a company that shares our commitment to transparency and data integrity. With our comprehensive credit-related services, ORIX METRO will be able to strengthen its credit risk assessments, ensuring that they offer financial products and services that are well-suited to the needs of their clients,” CIBI President and Chief Executive Officer Pia L. Arellano said.

ORIX METRO is a joint venture between Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and Japan’s ORIX Corp. It provides leasing and financing services for movable equipment. — A.M.C. Sy