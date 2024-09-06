AIA PHILIPPINES Life and General Insurance Co. Inc. (AIA Philippines) has appointed its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Melita Teo and ABS-CBN Corp. President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak as directors, it said on Thursday.

“AIA Philippines is delighted to welcome Melita and Carlo to our Board of Directors. Melita’s proven track record in digital transformation and customer experience in a competitive economy like Singapore is a huge asset to the insurance industry in the Philippines. Meanwhile, Carlo’s business expertise and intricate understanding of the local market will help us reach more Filipinos and fulfill our purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,” AIA Group Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Strategy Officer and AIA Philippines Board Chairman Leo M. Grepin said in a statement.

“We are also deeply grateful for the contributions of our former board members, Kelvin Ang, Doris Magsaysay-Ho, and Joaquin E. Quintos IV. Their guidance and leadership have been instrumental in AIA Philippines’ growth and success.”

Ms. Teo, who was appointed as CEO of AIA Philippines in January, has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. She previously served as Chief Customer and Digital Officer at AIA Singapore.

“I look forward to bringing more than 20 years of knowledge and industry expertise to the Philippines, where there are many opportunities for insurance. AIA Philippines is committed to being there wherever life takes our customers, while being a steady pillar in the insurance industry. Through my experience in digital transformation and customer-centric strategies, I aim to further enhance AIA Philippines’ ability to respond effectively to the evolving needs and aspirations of Filipinos,” Ms. Teo said.

For his part, Mr. Katigbak was appointed as independent director of AIA Philippines in April. Aside from being president and CEO of ABS-CBN, he also held leadership roles in SkyCable Corp., ABS-CBN Interactive (Digital), and Bayantel Holdings Corp.

They join current directors Gregorio T. Yu and Aurelio R. Montinola III, who were appointed to the board in 2023. Mr. Yu is the chairman of Nexus Technologies, Inc. and is a director at Philippine Bank of Communications, Inc., while Mr. Montinola was the former president of Bank of the Philippine Islands, where he is also currently a director.

AIA Philippines booked a premium income of P12.91 billion in 2023, while its net income stood at P2.66 billion, data from the Insurance Commission showed. — AMCS