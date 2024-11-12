THE MANUFACTURERS Life Insurance Co. (Phils.), Inc. (Manulife Philippines) and Manulife China Bank Life Assurance Corp. (MCBL) have launched a single-payment insurance product with a seven-year wealth growth savings plan.

“Through Wealth Guarantee, we are giving Filipinos an investment plan option that offers competitive guaranteed returns and valuable life insurance protection, enabling them to diversify their portfolio and gain financial security,” Manulife Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Rahul Hora said in a statement on Monday.

Wealth Guarantee policyholders will get yearly payouts of up to 4.5% over seven years with 100% capital return.

The medium-term wealth management product also provides 125% life protection coverage throughout the plan’s term.

“Wealth Guarantee is suited for investors interested in a medium-term savings plan, and for those looking to build their legacies for future generations,” Manulife Philippines said.

The plan will be available for a limited time through Manulife’s financial advisors or its financial sales associates based in China Banking Corp. branches nationwide.

“At Manulife, we are dedicated to continuously providing our customers with products and services that fit their unique financial needs and goals. We recognize the hard work that Filipinos put in to secure their envisioned future, and we aim to be their trusted partner in achieving financial freedom. Our latest offering — Wealth Guarantee — is designed to bring customers one step closer to that dream,” Mr. Hora said.

Manulife Philippines’ premium income stood at P15.54 billion in 2023, based on latest Insurance Commission data. Its net income was at P1.899 billion last year.

Meanwhile, MCBL’s premium income was at P8.33 billion and its net profit stood at P943.2 million in 2023. — A.M.C. Sy