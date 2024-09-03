BDO UNIBANK, Inc. has appointed former Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual as an independent director, it said on Monday.

The Sy-led bank’s board of directors approved the appointment in a meeting on Aug. 31, the lender said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Mr. Pascual resigned as DTI chief effective Aug. 2 after being appointed to the position in June 2022.

“Mr. Pascual served as DTI Secretary from June 2022 to August 2024, where he played a crucial role in leading the Philippines through robust economic growth amidst global challenges,” BDO said.

Mr. Pascual is a former president of the Management Association of the Philippines and the Institute of Corporate Directors. He was also formerly the lead independent director of SM Investments Corp. and an independent director on the boards of other listed companies.

BDO shares closed unchanged at P152.80 apiece on Monday. — A.M.C. Sy