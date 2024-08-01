AXA PHILIPPINES Life and General Insurance Corp. on Wednesday said it has appointed Ayman Kandil as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective Oct. 1.

Mr. Kandil, who is currently AXA Philippines’ chief distribution officer and a member of its executive committee, will replace Bernardo Serrano López, who has held the post for two years, the company said in a statement.

He has over 26 years of experience in the insurance industry, AXA Philippines said, and was previously CEO of AXA Egypt, overseeing four companies: AXA Egypt Investment, AXA Egypt Life, AXA Egypt Non-Life, and AXA Egypt Services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ayman in his next big journey at AXA as the new president and CEO of AXA Philippines,” Sally O’Hara, CEO of AXA Southeast Asia and Korea, was quoted as saying. “His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive AXA’s purpose of acting for human progress by protecting what matters. His commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our values and strategic objectives.”

“I am deeply honored and excited to take on the CEO role in AXA Philippines,” Mr. Kandil said. “The Philippines is a strong market with so many great opportunities to make a difference in people’s lives. Through our work here in AXA, we aspire to be able to provide the best insurance solutions for Filipinos. I look forward to continuing the company’s success and service to its customers and other stakeholders, as it has been doing for the past 25 years since AXA was established in the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Serrano López will move to a new role within the AXA Group, the company said, where he is expected to continue collaborating with AXA Philippines’ board.

AXA Philippines posted a net income of P2.73 billion and a premium income of P21.76 billion in 2023, latest data from the Insurance Commission showed. — B.M.D. Cruz