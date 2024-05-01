THE WEALTH management arm of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has appointed Jacqueline Grace B. Wieneke as its new head, the listed bank said on Tuesday.

“Ms. Wieneke will replace Jane N. Manago as Group Head of Wealth Management Group, who is retiring effective May 21,” the Yuchengco-led bank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

RCBC said the appointment may still be subject to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or other regulatory approvals.

As of end-2023, RCBC was the sixth largest bank in the Philippines with its total assets standing at P1.289 trillion.

The lender’s attributable net income rose by 1.14% year on year to P12.218 billion in 2023 amid higher loans and deposits.

RCBC’s shares rose by P1.15 or 5.32% to end at P22.75 each on Tuesday. — AMCS