SECURITY BANK Corp. opened two new branches in Cagayan and Parañaque City last month to expand its presence nationwide.

The bank’s branch in Aparri, Northern Cagayan was opened on Sept. 14, while the one in Pargal, Parañaque City was inaugurated on Sept. 18, Security Bank said in a statement on Monday.

These brought Security Bank’s nationwide branch total to 319.

“These branch openings are proof of our commitment to invest in what matters to our customers. Our focus on customer-centricity set us apart for 72 years and counting,” Security Bank Executive Vice-President and Branch Banking Group Head Leslie Y. Cham was quoted as saying.

The two branches are located in commercial hubs, Security Bank said. The Aparri branch is within Novo Mall, while the Parañaque office is located in Aseana City.

“We choose locations where we do not yet have a market presence but see potential to serve new customers and to increase our market share,” Security Bank said in a message when asked for more details.

“We are making forward-thinking investments in digital transformation, employee experience, and branch banking expansion to boost our BetterBanking promise and deliver meaningful impact to stakeholders,” it added.

The two new branches have automated teller and cash deposit machines, spaces for their preferred clients, and self-service counters.

“They also feature the upgraded Mosaic Voyager tellering and lobby management system to speed up key transactions such as signature verification, as well as manage branch lobby traffic efficiently,” the bank added. — M.J.B. Poliarco